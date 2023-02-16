So Far, No Help for East Palestine From the Biden Administration

It’s been nearly two weeks since the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, occurred. Two weeks since the train sent toxic chemicals like vinyl chloride and ethylhexyl acrylate into the air and water supply, devastating the area, forcing evacuations, and wreaking an environmental disaster we may not know the full effects of for some time.

And where is the federal government? As of this writing, no disaster declaration has been made by Joe Biden. And according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is refusing to offer any assistance.

“Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke with officials at the White House early this morning to address the need for federal help,” DeWine’s office said in a statement. “As a result of this conversation, the Governor has requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health and Emergency Response Team, and the CDC to provide on-the-ground assistance in East Palestine.”

“The DeWine Administration has been in daily contact with FEMA to discuss the need for federal support, however FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time,” the statement continued. “Governor DeWine will continue working with FEMA to determine what assistance can be provided.”

Joe Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has also come under fire for turning a blind eye to the ongoing environmental disaster in East Palestine.