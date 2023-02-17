National Transportation Safety Board Chair Wallops Buttigieg for ‘Spreading Misinformation’ About Derailment

Could his appalling mishandling of the East Palestine train derailment be curtains for Trans Pete, that is, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? His mismanagement has become the occasion for a rare demonstration of dissension within the Biden administration, which usually marches, nay, goose-steps, in proudly authoritarian lockstep. But could this be fey Pete’s last dance?

After the woefully inadequate Transportation secretary found a way to blame Trump for the catastrophic train derailment, he got pushback from an unexpected quarter: National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy, who branded Buttigieg’s politically opportunistic claims “misinformation.” Misinformation! That’s something that only “MAGA Republicans” are supposed to be spreading, not good team players such as our Pete!

Homendy’s word choice made her rebuke all the more blistering. The Biden regime has repeatedly sought to deplatform and silence those who questioned their propaganda line, on the spurious grounds that the dissidents were spreading “misinformation.” Will Biden’s handlers now silence Buttigieg? Don’t bet on it, but the onetime front-runner for becoming America’s first (openly!) gay president has seen his star dim considerably during his stormy demonstration of his own incompetence as Transportation secretary.

Buttigieg’s troubles began on Valentine’s Day, when he took a break from his Mr. Mom duties to post a long thread on Twitter, making excuses for the East Palestine catastrophe. The culmination of this cynical exercise in self-justification was Pete’s blaming the derailment on a Florida man, one Donald J. Trump. After explaining all his tireless efforts to keep train travel safe, Buttigieg tweeted: “We’re constrained by law on some areas of rail regulation (like the braking rule withdrawn by the Trump administration in 2018 because of a law passed by Congress in 2015), but we are using the powers we do have to keep people safe.”

We’re constrained by law on some areas of rail regulation (like the braking rule withdrawn by the Trump administration in 2018 because of a law passed by Congress in 2015), but we are using the powers we do have to keep people safe. https://t.co/xRyyYpGOwd — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 14, 2023

See? The dastardly Trump withdrew a rule requiring quality brakes on trains, and look what happens! A train derails in Ohio and spews hazardous waste all over the area! Is there no end to Orange Man’s enormities? The evil he did lives on well after his presidency ended. The only problem with this neat little scenario was that none of it was true, and Homendy wasn’t having it. Without naming Pete, she expertly dissected him, and left the pieces in a neat little pile on the Twitter floor.

On Thursday, Homendy tweeted that “anyone speculating about what happened, didn’t happen, or should’ve happened is misleading a suffering community – PLEASE STOP SPREADING MISINFORMATION. For example… Some are saying the ECP (electronically controlled pneumatic) brake rule, if implemented, would’ve prevented this derailment. FALSE – here’s why… The ECP braking rule would’ve applied ONLY to HIGH HAZARD FLAMMABLE TRAINS. The train that derailed in East Palestine was a MIXED FREIGHT TRAIN containing only 3 placarded Class 3 flammable liquids cars. This means even if the rule had gone into effect, this train wouldn’t have had ECP brakes.”

Some are saying the ECP (electronically controlled pneumatic) brake rule, if implemented, would’ve prevented this derailment. FALSE – here’s why… — Jennifer Homendy (@JenniferHomendy) February 17, 2023

This directly contradicted Buttigieg’s claim and derailed the Blame-Trump train before it even got going. Was Buttigieg aware of the details that Homendy supplied before she tweeted them? No possible answer makes him look good. Either he knew that the brake rule wouldn’t have prevented the East Palestine derailment, but claimed that it would have anyway so as to make Trump appear responsible, or he didn’t know that the brake rule wouldn’t have prevented the derailment, in which case he is derelict in his duties as Transportation secretary. When Old Joe Biden’s handlers appointed him to this position, he should have made efforts to familiarize himself with all the relevant material he would need to know in order to perform his duties capably.

Buttigieg almost certainly did not do that. He has famously been distracted with matters other than what is supposed to be his job, taking undisclosed paternity leave for several months after he and his homosexual partner adopted a child. As Rick Moran has noted, and as everyone in the entire world knows, Buttigieg would have been fired long ago if he were straight. He is one of the most prominent in a parade of Biden regime officials who only have their jobs not because of their talents and abilities, but because of their value in demonstrating the regime’s commitment to “diversity.”

The East Palestine disaster, however, demonstrates that America needs a competent Transportation secretary, not a gay Transportation secretary. If Old Joe’s handlers honestly find that the individual who is best equipped to deal with America’s crumbling infrastructure is a homosexual, then great — appoint him or her. But that person is clearly not Pete Buttigieg.