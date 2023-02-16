News & Politics

Everybody Loves DeSantisLand

By Matt Margolis 9:39 AM on February 16, 2023
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

In 2021, Ron DeSantis’s gubernatorial campaign sold “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise. Not only did his pro-freedom agenda result in a stunning landslide victory in 2022, it also gave Florida its best-ever year for tourism.

According to DeSantis’s office, TOUR FLORIDA estimates that 137.6 million tourists visited the state in 2022, an increase of 12.9% from 2020 and a rise of 5.0% from 2019 before the COVID pandemic.

“People continue to make Florida their vacation destination because they know that in the Free State of Florida, they can enjoy all that we have to offer without mandates or restrictions,” DeSantis said. “Despite the federal government’s attempts to keep our economy stagnant, Florida’s freedom first approach has created an environment that attracts new visitors, fosters new businesses and drives our economy forward.”

Florida had 30.1 million domestic tourists in the fourth quarter of 2022, marking 21 months of growth. The Sunshine State also had 7 million international visitors in 2022, up 73% from 2021.

“We could not be more excited with the incredibly impressive record-breaking visitation seen in 2022,” Dana Young, VISIT FLORIDA president and CEO said. “Quarter after quarter, Florida continues to dominate the travel market and our competition, which could not be achieved without the hard work of our local tourism partners.”

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
