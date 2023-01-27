I Still Have Questions After the Release of the Paul Pelosi Bodycam Footage

After months of keeping key evidence secret from the public, the police bodycam footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi was released on Friday.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has fought against the release of the footage and other evidence in the case, which naturally led to speculation of a coverup, particularly in light of early reports that were bizarrely retracted.

The disturbing and frankly confusing video did resolve some open questions about the incident. There had been reports of a possible third individual at the home. This was not true. There were conflicting reports about who opened the door for the police. It appears that it was, in fact, Mr. Pelosi. There had also been an early report that Pelosi’s attacker, David PePape, a radical leftist nudist activist, was only wearing his underwear when police arrived. It appears that DePape was wearing a hoodie and gym shorts.

So, while those questions are cleared up, I still have other questions.

Why wasn’t this footage released sooner?

After months of speculation and innuendo, releasing police bodycam footage, the surveillance video of DePape breaking in, and audio of Pelosi’s 9-1-1 call sooner may have resolved the many conflicting reports. What exactly were the key players here trying to keep from public scrutiny?

Why didn’t Pelosi call for help?

At no time while the police were engaging the pair did Pelosi express any concern for his safety, and, in fact, seems to have had a goofy grin on his face. When the door was opened, Pelosi can be heard saying, “Hey guys,” to the police, as if nothing was wrong.

“How you doin’?” an officer then asked.

“How are ya’?” Pelosi replied.

At this point, it already appeared to be a bizarre situation. Pelosi and DePape both have a hand on a hammer, and Pelosi is also holding a drink. I’m sure the officers were confused, and naturally, one asked, “What’s going on, man?”

That’s when DePape said, “Everything’s good.”

There were no lights on in the house, and the police shined a flashlight inside. Then, Pelosi, with a rather goofy smile, just says, “Hi.”

Why doesn’t Pelosi appear to be in fear for his life?

I know that everyone responds to crises differently, but it certainly appears that Pelosi was lucky that police showed up when they did. However, at no point does he suggest to the officers he’s in danger. He doesn’t even use both hands to grasp the hammer, he has one hand on the hammer and another holding a bottle. Was Pelosi drunk or under the influence of medication or illicit drugs? It looks like he is. Is that why he didn’t run for safety? Is that why the footage was kept under wraps for so long?

Pelosi was previously arrested for driving under the influence in Napa last year when he got in a car accident and was reportedly also under the influence of “a drug.” Does Pelosi have a drug and alcohol problem that local authorities were trying to keep from being exposed? I don’t know the answer to that question, but it makes no sense that Pelosi would have kept hold of his drink if he feared DePape was going to attack him with the hammer.