BREAKING: Watch the Paul Pelosi Attack Bodycam Footage

The police bodycam footage has been released. Watch it here:

After watching the video, a few things have been cleared up. The police knocked on the door, which was closed at the time. After several seconds, the door was finally opened. It does appear that Paul Pelosi opened the door. However, he was standing in the entry when the door opened and backed up slightly upon the door opening all the way.

Contrary to some past reports, DePape is fully clothed. However, Pelosi appears to be wearing a button-down shirt and boxers. Both Pelosi and his attacker are holding onto the hammer when the door opens. DePape appears to be holding it with his right hand, and has his left hand on Pelosi’s wrist, while Pelosi is holding onto the hammer with his right hand.

Paul Pelosi also appears to be holding a bottle or can in his left hand. He does not appear to be in fear for his life and actually looks like he might be drunk or under the influence of some substance.

This footage has long been kept from the public. It wasn’t until several news organizations sued to get access to it that a judge finally allowed its release.