Alec Baldwin Wouldn't Be In Trouble Today if He Were a Conservative

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced on Thursday, following a yearlong investigation, that Alec Baldwin would be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins—who was killed by Baldwin on the set of the movie Rust.

It’s hard to say what Baldwin’s fate will be. Will he be convicted? Will he serve time? Who can say at this point? But one thing that is clear is that Halyna Hutchins would be alive today if Alex Baldwin were politically conservative, and he wouldn’t have the legal problems he has now, which threaten his career and his life.

That’s the assessment of Mark Judge, a political writer and filmmaker in D.C., who, you may remember, was the focus of much controversy during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Judge quoted a passage from Baldwin’s 2017 memoir to explain.

“By the time I was ten, my political consciousness was nearly concretized,” Baldwin wrote. “I’m no different from people who are raised in a home that is for or anti any of the issues of the day: the NRA, immigration, gay marriage, abortion, or Obamacare. Politicization starts at home. My politics are my dad’s politics, based on the simple idea that, as the richest nation on Earth, America has a greater obligation to reach out and help those who have not realized even a modicum of what we take for granted here.”

Why is this important? Judge notes that “had Baldwin’s politics matured beyond a ten-year-old’s, the actor may not have found himself in the terrible trouble he is now in.”

As you may recall, Baldwin went on a P.R. tour after the incident, during which he absolved himself of any responsibility. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is,” Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “But I know it’s not me.”

Except he is responsible. He was holding the gun. He shot it. But Hutchins might still be alive had a National Rifle Association safety advisor been on the set of Rust. According to Judge, they are typically present on other movie sets. “Her death is the result of the kind of dogmatic, self-righteous leftism that Baldwin espouses,” Judge writes. “The tight grip of Baldwin’s unwavering belief system pulled the trigger. The ego that has made him rage against the NRA created the environment that made a tragic accident possible.”

The left is too busy demonizing the NRA to acknowledge the fact that the group is devoted to gun safety—and gun safety was undoubtedly not present on the set of Rust.