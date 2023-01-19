BREAKING: Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

After an investigation that lasted more than a year, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies declared that both Alec Baldwin and movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will face charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of the movie “Rust.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The “armorer” on a movie set is responsible for securing all weapons and ensuring they are “cold,” or unloaded.

Hutchins was killed when a supposedly “cold” revolver Baldwin was holding discharged during a rehearsal on Oct. 21, 2021. Assistant Director Dave Halls handed the gun to Baldwin and told him it was “cold.” Gutierrez-Reed had previously spun the cylinder to show Halls it was empty.

Donald Trump, Jr. was quick to pounce on the far-left-leaning Baldwin, who had waged war against President Trump.

Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 19, 2023

Baldwin claimed he didn’t pull the trigger, though he did pull back the hammer and release it, causing the gun to fire.

I DIDN’T THINK I NEEDED TO SAY THIS-O-RAMA! Pulling the hammer on a gun and releasing it can cause a gun to discharge if the hammer is pulled back far enough.

Investigators from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department spent more than a year trying to figure out how a live round made it into a box of dummy rounds.

“If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement. “It’s that simple.”

“Never in a million years did Hannah think that live rounds could have been in the ‘dummy’ round box,” Jason Bowles, an attorney for Guiterrez-Reed, said in a statement to Fox News. “Who put those in there and why is the central question.”

Halls agreed to a plea bargain for “negligent use of a deadly weapon” and accepted a suspended sentence and six months of probation.

The famously hot-headed Baldwin is looking at a possible 18-month sentence if found guilty.