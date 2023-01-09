News & Politics

BREAKING: Damar Hamlin Discharged, Will Continue Recovery in Buffalo

By Matt Margolis 3:54 PM on January 09, 2023
Buffalo Bills

On Monday, a week after his cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium during the Bills-Bengals game, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to another facility in Buffalo, N.Y., where he will continue his recovery.

“Hamlin flew from Cincinnati to Buffalo on Monday and is being transferred to another hospital. He will continue to receive treatment as he continues to recover,” ESPN reports. “He has met a number of milestones on his journey to recovery, per doctors at UC Health, and has been up with physical and occupational therapy, walking the unit and tolerating a normal diet.”

Hamlin’s comeback comes after he watched the Bills’ 35-23 playoff victory against the New England Patriots from his hospital bed the day before. It was an emotional and symbolic victory for the Bills and for Hamlin.

“The 24-year-old Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery since spending his first two days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under sedation and breathing through a ventilator,” explains ESPN. “He was awakened on Wednesday night and was eventually able to grip people’s hands. By Friday, Hamlin was able to breathe on his own and even addressed the team by videoconference, in which he told the Bills, ‘Love you boys.'”

