Damar Hamlin Is Now Breathing on His Own, 'Continues to Progress Remarkably'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight Thursday.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Buffalo Bills said in a statement. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Hamlin also participated in a team meeting via FaceTime and spoke with other players and coaches.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

As for the interrupted Bills-Bengals game, the NFL announced Thursday night that it “will not be resumed and has been canceled,” reports Alec White at BuffaloBills.com “The game will not affect the win-loss record of either Buffalo or Cincinnati and will be a no contest.”