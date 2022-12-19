Kari Lake Calls for Maricopa Election Officials to Be 'Locked Up'

Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, has called for Maricopa County election officials to be “locked up” as her election challenge continues to be fought in the courts.

“These people are crooks, they need to be locked up,” Lake told a crowd of young conservatives at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, which was held in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to the official election results, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) narrowly defeated Lake 1,287,891 to 1,270,774. Lake insists that Election Day problems were tantamount to systemic voter suppression.

Maricopa County has been plagued by election irregularities in the past. Last year, a forensic audit of the presidential election found thousands of discrepancies in the county. On Election Day this year, many Republicans were expected to vote for Kari Lake. However, there were a lot of technical problems in the districts where most Republican voters were expected to vote, preventing thousands from voting.

Lake’s lawsuit is driven by whistleblowers who have come forward with complaints about how the 2022 elections were conducted. Last week, a judge in the Maricopa County Superior Court granted Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to inspect ballots.

“We’ve had three whistleblowers from Maricopa County reach out and say the system is seriously flawed,” Lake told Just the News last week. “They were throwing out tens of thousands of signatures saying they were scribbles that in no way matched. But somewhere between there, the ballots were being completely tossed out and they got looped back into the system and counted as if they were fine.”

Lake has vowed to take her lawsuit “all the way to the Supreme Court” if necessary.