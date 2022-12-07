Kari Lake Promises to Take Lawsuit 'All the Way to the Supreme Court'

Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs certified her tainted victory over Kari Lake on Monday, but Lake continues to challenge the results of the election, which she says was marred by systemic voter suppression, and vowed to take her lawsuit “take it all the way to the Supreme Court” if necessary.

“We’re ready to go with what we believe to be an exceptional lawsuit. And we believe we will be victorious in that lawsuit,” Lake told Steve Bannon on Monday on his podcast. “We’ll take it all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to. We will not stop fighting,”

.@KariLake: "We're ready to go with what we believe to be an exceptional lawsuit. And we believe we will be victorious in that lawsuit. We'll take it all the way to the Supreme Court, if we have to. We will not stop fighting. Because the people of Arizona were disenfranchised." pic.twitter.com/NCqqjzlmt0 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 5, 2022

Last week, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge John Tuchi sanctioned Lake and her lawyers for filing what he claimed was a frivolous, partisan lawsuit, prompting a harsh rebuke from Lake.

“This case is not about money or gain. It was essentially a public interest lawsuit seeking electoral integrity. It is very rare to sanction a party in public interest suits,” Lake spokesman Ross Trumble said in a statement. “There were five experts called by the plaintiff. One cannot be in ‘bad faith’ with that many experts supporting your theory. They could be wrong. But not bad faith.”

Related: ‘Voter Suppression Reared Its Ugly Head’ in Maricopa County, Says Arizona GOP

The previous two elections in Maricopa County, Ariz., have been controversial for how poorly they were conducted. Last year, a forensic audit of the presidential election found thousands of discrepancies in the county. On Election Day this year, many Republicans were expected to vote for Kari Lake. But in the districts where most Republican voters were expected to vote, there were a lot of technical problems that prevented thousands of GOP voters from voting.