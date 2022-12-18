Notorious Doxxer Taylor Lorenz Suspended From Twitter

Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz announced late Saturday night that she had been banned from Twitter.

“Earlier tonight, Elon Musk suspended my Twitter account,” she whined Saturday night on her Substack. “I only had three tweets live on my account when it was banned.”

According to Lorenz, the only tweets on her account were promoting her TikTok and Instagram accounts and another asking for Musk to comment.

For our VIPs: Musk Is Cutting Twitter to the Bone, and the Lamentations of the Karens Are Glorious

“When I went to log in and see if he had responded to our query, I was suspended,” Lorenz said. “I received zero communication from the company on why I was suspended or what terms I violated.”

Lorenz infamously doxxed the owner of the LibsofTikTok account earlier this year.

“I have been on Twitter since 2010 and have run Twitter account for major media brands including Verizon, WordPress, The Daily Mail, People magazine, The Hill, and dozens more,” she continued. “Never once in my 13-year career in social media have I received a single terms of service or community guidelines violation, for my personal account or any account that I’ve run.”

Musk has long maintained his support for free speech, but he has also expressed a zero-tolerance policy for “doxxing” and called it a “criminal offense.”

The journalists were aware of the violent stalker and yet still doxxed the real-time location of my family. Turns out that’s a criminal offense … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk addressed the suspension on Sunday, explaining to podcaster Eric Weinstein that it is a “Temp suspension due to prior doxxing action by this account.” He added that it will be “lifted shortly.”