We Have the Results of Lauren Boebert's Recount

Earlier this month, the Democrat Secretary of State of Colorado, Jena Griswold, ordered a full recount in the state’s third congressional district, which saw incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly defeat her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, by roughly 550 votes.

“I am ordering a mandatory recount of the CD-3 race, as required by Colorado law,” Griswold tweeted. “All counties within CD-3 have been notified to begin preparations to proceed with the recount which must be completed by Tuesday, December 13, 2022, as required by statute.”

The results of the recount were announced late Monday evening, confirming Boebert’s victory.

“Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the results Monday evening. Frisch netted a total of four votes in the recount, far from enough to close a 500-plus vote gap with Boebert. An Aspen City Councilman, Frisch had already conceded the race last month after the first tally put him just under the state’s margin for a mandatory recount,” the Associated Press reported.

Frisch had conceded last month, acknowledging that, despite Boebert’s extremely slim victory, a recount was unlikely to alter the result by more than a handful of votes. He netted four additional votes in the recount.

The GOP will now officially have 222 seats in the next Congress, and the Democrats will have 213.