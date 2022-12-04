One House Seat Remains to Be Called, but It's Already Over

On Friday, nearly a month after Election Day, the last outstanding House race finally counted all its votes, and Republican John Duarte was declared the winner in California’s 13th Congressional District — despite the Democratic Party having a double-digit registration advantage in the district.

BREAKING: Republican John Duarte wins election to U.S. House in California's 13th Congressional District. #APracecall at 7:06 p.m. PST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 3, 2022

At this point, the Republican Party officially holds 221 seats in the House, with just one seat remaining undetermined — Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) has a lead of 550 votes, but her small margin triggered a legally mandated recount.

The recount was widely expected, but Boebert’s opponent, Adam Frisch, already conceded to Boebert in mid-November, acknowledging that there was little chance that the recount would result in a change in the outcome.

Related: Biden Kisses Codifying Roe v. Wade Goodbye

So, when all is said and done, the GOP will have 222 seats, and the Democrats will have 213.