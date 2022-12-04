News & Politics

One House Seat Remains to Be Called, but It's Already Over

By Matt Margolis 11:14 AM on December 04, 2022
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Friday, nearly a month after Election Day, the last outstanding House race finally counted all its votes, and Republican John Duarte was declared the winner in California’s 13th Congressional District — despite the Democratic Party having a double-digit registration advantage in the district.

At this point, the Republican Party officially holds 221 seats in the House, with just one seat remaining undetermined — Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) has a lead of 550 votes, but her small margin triggered a legally mandated recount.

The recount was widely expected, but Boebert’s opponent, Adam Frisch, already conceded to Boebert in mid-November, acknowledging that there was little chance that the recount would result in a change in the outcome.

Related: Biden Kisses Codifying Roe v. Wade Goodbye

So, when all is said and done, the GOP will have 222 seats, and the Democrats will have 213.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth SocialFacebook,
MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022 ELECTIONS
Trending
Editor's Choice