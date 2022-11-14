Biden Kisses Codifying Roe v. Wade Goodbye

Biden’s big pitch for the midterm elections was the promise that, if Democrats won two more seats in the Senate and held the House, they would codify Roe v. Wade into law.

Well, they’ve failed to do that. With a runoff election in Georgia, the best they can hope for is a 51-seat majority in the Senate, and this morning both NBC News and the Daily Caller are projecting that Republicans have flipped the House.

Related: Biden’s Desperate Midterm Hail Mary: Give Me Two More Senators and I Promise I’ll Let You Kill Your Baby

On Monday, six days after Election Day, Biden acknowledged the political reality that codifying Roe won’t happen.

“Mr. President, what should Americans expect from Congress as it relates to abortion rights after the midterms?” NBC’s Peter Alexander asked Biden.

“I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions. I’m not going to get into more questions. I shouldn’t even have answered your question,” Biden said before adding, “I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify, unless something happens unusual in the House. I think we’re going to get very close in the House. I think we’re going to be very close, but I don’t think we’re going to make it.”

Joe Biden: "I don't think there's enough votes to codify [Roe] unless something happens unusual in the House." pic.twitter.com/ItyIpoQG50 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 14, 2022

In addition to the Democrats losing the chance to codify Roe v. Wade, with Republicans controlling the House, the blatantly partisan January 6 Committee will be disbanded. Instead, we can expect investigations into Biden administration corruption, including the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ, the origins of COVID, and more.