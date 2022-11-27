LOL! Monica Lewinsky's Twitter Poll Doesn't Go Down the Way She Hoped

Monica Lewinsky is apparently not cool with the changes taking place at Twitter and decided to do something about it.

She conducted a Twitter poll.

Over the past week and a half, Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk has conducted two Twitter polls to help decide the direction the company would take. The first was a poll about whether Donald Trump’s account should be restored.

Trump won, and Twitter reactivated his account.

The next poll asked whether Twitter accounts that the previous regime had banned should receive amnesty and be allowed back on the platform.

Amnesty won, and previously banned accounts will be restored this week.

Clearly, Lewinsky isn’t happy about it.

Armed with her own preferred pronouns and a grudge to bear, the former White House intern, hoping to make a point that Musk is being reckless with how he’s running his new company, asked the people of Twitter who should be making important decisions for Twitter: its employees or public polls.

And public polls won. In fact, it wasn’t even close.

really important decisions for this platform should be made by… — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) November 25, 2022

Nearly 90% of poll respondents felt that public polls were a better mechanism for making key decisions on the platform than the employees of Twitter.

That says a lot.