Seriously? Facebook Censors Bible Verse

By Matt Margolis 3:56 PM on November 17, 2022
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

I have high hopes that under Elon Musk’s leadership, Twitter will be a genuine free speech platform. However, my confidence that Facebook will embrace such American ideals continues to be shattered.

I regularly hear that conservatives are getting thrown in “Facebook jail” or having their posts deleted, restricted, and censored by the platform. On top of Facebook’s growing list of questionable actions, on Thursday, I was scrolling through my feed and came across an image that featured the standard Facebook warning: Sensitive content. This photo may show violent or graphic content.

Screenshot from Facebook

I was intrigued. Naturally, I wanted to see what Facebook thought was so controversial that I had to take the step of tapping multiple buttons to see what the offending image was. And here’s what it showed me:

Screenshot from Facebook

Imagine that! An image of text with the Bible verse “Be still, and know that I am God.”

Really, Facebook? Really?

The other day some disturbing transgender group’s photographic post came recommended on my wall, which tells me two things: one, Facebook’s algorithm doesn’t know me at all, and two, Facebook has a really different idea of what constitutes offensive/graphic content than I do.

Here’s how Facebook explains its reasoning for covering the verse:

Screenshot from Facebook

I can’t even.

