Poor Al Franken Is Worried That Republicans Will Investigate Biden if They Win

Disgraced former U.S. Senator Al Franken was on CNN on Tuesday, lamenting what Republicans might do if they win the majority.

“What I worry about, of course, if the Republicans take over — whether it’s by a small margin or a large margin — that they are, first of all, we’re not going to be able to pass anything. Secondly, there will be hearings, there’ll be investigations, they’ll investigate Hunter Biden, it will be very toxic. Ummm … Marjorie Taylor Greene and those, those people will want to impeach Biden. Ummm, I worry about just being very, very ugly. And I’m pretty sure that’s predictable.”

Awww, gee. Franken is worried about investigations? A possible impeachment? About things being toxic? Really? Where was he during the Trump years when Democrats went crazy investigating Trump, impeaching him (twice) over bogus reasons? Franken has no right to be concerned about the tone of Congress when Republicans win the majority because it won’t be nearly as bad as it was when Democrats had the House and were overwhelmed with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Al Franken resigned from the U.S. Senate in disgrace back in 2018 after being accused by radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden of kissing and groping her backstage at a USO show in 2006. A photo of Franken pretending to grope Tweeden while she was asleep spread like wildfire, prompting many in his own party to call for his resignation. At least nine women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him — clearly, the incident with Tweeden wasn’t a one-time lapse in judgment.