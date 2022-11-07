Yes, I’m Worried Democrats Are Trying to Steal the Midterms. Here’s Why

There’s only one thing more annoying than all the political ads, texts, and commercials we’ve had to endure for months now. Have you noticed in recent weeks that we’ve been getting told that we shouldn’t expect to know the results of the elections Tuesday night?

I have, and it’s very suspicious.

It’s bad enough that because of early voting Election Day is more like Election Month, but now we shouldn’t even expect to know the results of an election for days?

“Election winners may not be clear for days, or possibly longer, in close races. Counting mail ballots takes time, and only some states allow election officials to start processing mail ballots before Election Day,” left-wing “fact-checking” site PolitiFact reported last month. “Election experts say it’s important to be patient on election night. The pace of the count is not an indicator of fraud.”

Even the White House is pushing this narrative.

Last week, Biden’s director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) told Americans not to worry about election irregularities, calling them “normal” and “not nefarious.”

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also joined in.

“In modern elections, more and more ballots are being cast in early voting and also by mail,” Jean-Pierre said. “And many states don’t start counting those ballots until … after the polls close on November 8. So you heard the President say this the other night—he has been very clear on this as well—we may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That’s how the how-that’s how this is supposed to work. And it’s important for us all be patient.”

KJP: "We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That's how this is supposed to work, and it's important for us to all be patient…" pic.twitter.com/7u4YeaT4yO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 7, 2022

Oh, that’s a cute story.

Has there ever been such a coordinated effort to condition the public into believing that we won’t find out the results of elections on election night? Why are they doing this? Well, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

In 2004, there was a super close gubernatorial election in Washington state between Christine Gregoire (D) and Dino Rossi (R) that was ultimately decided by 129 votes. Rossi was originally the winner of the race, but the closeness of the vote triggered an automatic recount. Rossi won the recount, but another one was held, which Rossi won again. A third recount finally saw Gregoire take the lead and thus the preferred result was achieved, and the election was finally over. The local Republican Party alleged that there were fraudulent votes by felons and even dead voters that were illegally counted.

And then there’s the 2008 Senate election between Sen. Norm Coleman (R-Minn.) and Al Franken (D). That election took months to be sorted out. The initial election results had Coleman up by 725, and Team Franken challenged the results. New ballots were conveniently found, and Coleman’s lead kept declining in subsequent recounts. Franken would eventually be made the winner months later, with a margin of 312 votes—though his margin of victory may have come from illegal and fraudulent votes.

And who can forget in 2020, when various battleground states were suspiciously “finding” more votes in the middle of the night and Trump’s lead eventually disappeared? One of those states was Pennsylvania, where the current Democrat secretary of State has been fighting to count illegal ballots in Tuesday’s election. Do you think it’s a coincidence that John Fetterman’s campaign manager sent out a memo on Monday warning “we should all be prepared for a process that takes several days before all eligible voters are properly counted.”

Recent polling tells us two things: 1) that there are a lot of toss-up races that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate next year, and 2) Republicans have the momentum right now.

“Any state which doesn’t count all the votes and announce the winner Tuesday night is incompetent,” former acting DNI Richard Grenell said on Twitter. And he’s right. So, when everyone on the left is talking about not knowing the results for a few days, remember all the times a Republican won an election but it took a few days or weeks to find out that the “real winner” was actually the Democrat.