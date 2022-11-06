Dem Strategist Admits Her Party 'Did Not Listen to Voters' and Will Lose Midterms

On Sunday, Hilary Rosen, a longtime Democratic strategist, predicted on CNN’s “State of the Union” that her party will have a bad night on Tuesday because they did not listen to voters.

“I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy. I just think we did not listen to voters in this election, and I think we are going to have a bad night,” she said.

She faulted the Democratic Party for ignoring voters’ concerns about the economy, and implored them to “stop talking about democracy being at stake.”

“When voters tell you over and over and over again that they care mostly about the economy, listen to them,” she said. “Stop talking about democracy being at stake. Democracy is at stake because people are fighting so much about what elections mean. Voters have told us what they wanted to hear. I don’t think Democrats have delivered this cycle.”

You think?

Rosen also conceded that she is worried that Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is in danger of losing to Blake Masters because of gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s popularity.

“We have the unfortunate combination of strong gubernatorial candidates. I was just in Arizona and spent time there, talked to a bunch of voters. Mark Kelly is popular, but Kari Lake is more popular,” she said. “The combination will hurt Mark Kelly. We’re in trouble because of the top of the ticket.”