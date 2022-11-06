News & Politics

WATCH: John Fetterman Declares 'I Celebrate the Demise of Roe v. Wade'

By Matt Margolis 2:30 PM on November 06, 2022
AP Photo/Rebecca Droke

Democrat John Fetterman insists that he’s got what it takes to serve in the U.S. Senate, yet he’s repeatedly proven that he still has a long way to go on his road to recovery. On Saturday, at a campaign rally attended by both Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Fetterman, who is pro-abortion, completely butchered his declaration for his support of Roe v. Wade.

“I run on Roe. v. Wade. I celebrate the demise of Roe v. Wade.”

Politicians make gaffes all the time (I’m looking at you, Joe Biden), but Fetterman’s physical and mental health has become a major issue in this campaign because of the stroke he suffered back in May. His impairments weren’t a huge factor until recent weeks, between some honest media coverage of his speech problems and his disastrous performance at the one and only debate he had with Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

If Fetterman can’t even accurately articulate his position on abortion, then it stands to reason he’s not capable of serving in the U.S. Senate.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble. He is currently banned from Twitter. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: PENNSYLVANIA 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS JOHN FETTERMAN
