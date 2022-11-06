WATCH: John Fetterman Declares 'I Celebrate the Demise of Roe v. Wade'

Democrat John Fetterman insists that he’s got what it takes to serve in the U.S. Senate, yet he’s repeatedly proven that he still has a long way to go on his road to recovery. On Saturday, at a campaign rally attended by both Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Fetterman, who is pro-abortion, completely butchered his declaration for his support of Roe v. Wade.

“I run on Roe. v. Wade. I celebrate the demise of Roe v. Wade.”

FETTERMAN: “I run on Roe v. Wade. I celebrate the demise of Roe v. Wade.” pic.twitter.com/QMVInjSZJF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2022

Politicians make gaffes all the time (I’m looking at you, Joe Biden), but Fetterman’s physical and mental health has become a major issue in this campaign because of the stroke he suffered back in May. His impairments weren’t a huge factor until recent weeks, between some honest media coverage of his speech problems and his disastrous performance at the one and only debate he had with Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

If Fetterman can’t even accurately articulate his position on abortion, then it stands to reason he’s not capable of serving in the U.S. Senate.