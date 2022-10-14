Nancy Pelosi Committed a Federal Felony on January 6

In newly released video from the Capitol riot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can be seen and heard saying that if Trump came to the Capitol, she would “punch him out.”

The video was part of a documentary filmed by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, that was aired by CNN Thursday evening.

“If he comes, I’m gonna punch him out,” Pelosi says in the video to her staff. “I’ve been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I’m gonna punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail and I’m gonna be happy.”

Pelosi certainly knew that her words were being recorded, but she nevertheless threatened violence against a sitting president. As such, it seems as though Pelosi ought to be paid a visit by the Secret Service. Both Madonna and Kathy Griffin were investigated by the Secret Service after they aimed violent rhetoric at then-President Trump.

If there’s one thing the video makes clear, it’s that congressional Democrats immediately sought to blame Trump for the riot, despite not having any evidence of him being responsible or involved. In fact, President Trump was still speaking when the violence at the Capitol began, and there’s ample evidence that the riot was preplanned. On top of that, Trump specifically called on his supporters to engage in peaceful protest.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump said during his speech.

In contrast, Pelosi’s threat of violence against Trump is a federal felony under U.S. Code Title 18, Section 871, which states that an individual who knowingly and willfully makes “any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict great bodily harm upon the president of the United States” is subject to a fine or up to five years imprisonment. It’s clear that Pelosi knows this because she states that she’d go to jail but “be happy” about it.

I’m anxiously awaiting Pelosi being investigated by the Secret Service and serving five years in prison for threatening a sitting president.