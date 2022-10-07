OPEC Humiliates Biden While the UK Increases Domestic Oil Production

It hasn’t been a good week for Joe Biden. The same day that Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic claiming “nobody f—s with a Biden,” OPEC+ announced that it would be cutting oil production in the weeks leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, despite his repeated pleas for them to boost production. It was the latest in a long line of humiliations for Joe Biden — and, of course, entirely his own doing. He’s the one who put the brakes on domestic oil production and drilling, outsourcing our energy to foreign nations — including our enemies.

Now, gas prices are going to shoot up just before the midterm elections because of Biden’s war on domestic energy. For sure, increasing domestic energy production would go a long way toward fixing this problem, but Biden either hasn’t figured that out yet or just doesn’t care.

New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, however, is choosing not to be at the whim of OPEC+ and is increasing domestic production to lower prices and bolster national security.

“We have taken decisive action to support households and businesses with their energy costs – and we’re working to make sure the United Kingdom is never in this position again by tackling the root cause of the energy crisis. That means producing more energy here at home,” she tweeted.

“To secure our long-term energy supply and reduce reliance on authoritarian regimes, we’re accelerating our domestic energy production, including launching a new North Sea Oil & Gas licensing round,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “We’re also speeding up deployment of renewables including hydrogen, solar & wind.”

Biden could learn a few things from Truss.