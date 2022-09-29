Guess Whose Net Worth Skyrocketed During the Pandemic?

Your business may have had to shut down or you may have lost your job during the pandemic, but the architect of our nation’s COVID-19 strategy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, saw his net worth skyrocket while the nation suffered.

“The Faucis saw their net worth expand from $7.5 million in 2019 to $12.6 million at the end of 2021, watchdog group OpenTheBooks discovered,” reports Fox News Digital. “The increase came from the likes of investment gains, awards, compensation and royalties.”

“While Dr. Fauci has been a government bureaucrat for more than 55 years, his household net worth skyrocketed during the pandemic,” OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrzejewski told Fox News Digital. “Fauci’s soaring net worth was based on career-end salary spiking, lucrative cash prizes awarded by non-profit organizations around the world and an ever-larger investment portfolio.”

For our VIP Subscribers: Fauci’s Poor COVID Pandemic Response Was Criminal

“Despite becoming a figure of controversy, the system has rewarded Dr. Fauci handsomely,” Andrzejewski said. “For example, he is the top-paid federal employee, his first-year golden parachute retirement pension is the largest in federal history, and he’s accepting $1 million prizes from foreign non-profits.”

What really irks me is the increase in compensation Fauci received. He was already the highest paid federal employee, but his compensation increased by more than $20,000 during the first year of the pandemic.

This is the same guy who admitted last week that he knew the “draconian” COVID-19 policies he advocated for the nation would result in “collateral negative consequences” for the “economy” and “schoolchildren.” Fauci previously called pushing for lockdowns the “most crucial” recommendation he made to President Trump.

Fauci also pushed for universal masking despite knowing that masks are not effective protection from COVID, even after data showed that the virus largely threatens only the elderly, immunocompromised, and those who have comorbidities with severe illness or death. And Fauci remains an advocate of lockdowns despite the plethora of studies showing they did not slow the spread of COVID.

Fauci announced last month that he’s leaving his position in December.