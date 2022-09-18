News & Politics

Phony Motion Discovered on Trump Raid Court Docket

By Matt Margolis 5:23 PM on September 18, 2022
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A bogus motion claiming to be from the U.S. Treasury appeared in the court docket for the Justice Department’s investigation of records seized from Mar-a-Lago. The motion was riddled with spelling and grammatical errors.

The bogus document claimed the Treasury had sensitive documents related to the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Florida home and told CNN to keep “leaked tax records.”

“The U.S. Department of Treasury through the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Marshals Service have arrested Seized Federal Securities containing sensitive documents which are subject to the Defendant Sealed Search Warrant by the F.B.I. arrest,” the document claimed, according to Just The News. Two warrants included in the filing were identical to those from an inmate at a North Carolina prison medical center.

Even the Associated Press acknowledged that the document was “a clear fabrication.” Court records and interviews suggest the filing came from a serial forger at a North Carolina federal prison. But that such a clearly bogus document was even able to be filed raises significant questions about the U.S. court system’s vetting process. According to Just The News, the inmate responsible for the forgery “has been in prison for several years after authorities found him not competent to stand trial following his arrest for allegedly planting a fake explosive outside of a Detroit building.”

Apparently, he’s competent enough to fool the U.S. court system.

