Dumb Asphalt: Biden Starts Handing Out Grants to Rid Us of Racist Highways

Joe Biden has now officially taken his overcompensation for being an old white guy to the next level by handing out the first federal grants to dismantle our nation’s racist highways.

That is not a typo.

Rather than devoting federal resources to improving our national infrastructure, Biden is wasting millions to address the problem of “racist roads.” What makes a road racist? I’m just the messenger here, but according to MSNBC, so-called “racist roads” being targeted by Biden were “designed to facilitate white flight and deprive black communities of housing and commercial opportunities.”

Fellow white dude Pete Buttigieg, who occasionally makes appearances pretending to be the Transportation Secretary, confirmed that $104.6 million in federal funds from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill will be used to dismantle Interstate 375 in Detroit.

And the world will once again be a better place. Hallelujah, can I get an amen?

“This stretch of I-375 cuts like a gash through the neighborhood, one of many examples I have seen in communities across the country where a piece of infrastructure has become a barrier,” Buttigieg told the Associated Press. “With these funds, we’re now partnering with the state and the community to transform it into a road that will connect rather than divide.”

According to the Associated Press, “Detroit’s project would create a slower-speed boulevard that aims to improve safety by removing a steep curve and adding LED lighting, while removing 15 old bridges and two stormwater runoff pump stations and building out wider sidewalks, protected bike lanes and pedestrian crossings.”

Racism: solved.