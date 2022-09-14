Another ’Bombshell’ Book About Trump. I’m Already Yawning

‘Tis the season for another bombshell book about Trump. Someone wants to make some bread cashing in on that good old anti-Trump fever. Honestly, it seems like we’ve been long overdue for the latest book that will destroy Trump.

The latest anti-Trump book comes from New York Times reporter (red flag #1) and CNN political analyst (red flag #2) Maggie Haberman, whose upcoming book claims that Trump privately admitted that he lost the 2020 election, even as he was saying that it was stolen in public, and that he intended to stay in the White House rather than let Joe Biden take over.

You might remember Maggie Haberman as part of the illustrious New York Times team that won a Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting in 2018 for its coverage of the collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia—you know, the collusion that never happened.

Do you think maybe Haberman has a credibility problem? There’s no question about that, but the real question is why the left keeps thinking that these alleged bombshell books will be the end of Trump.

We’ve seen how this will play out before. Remember Omarosa’s tell-all about her time in the Trump White House, Unhinged? That was supposed to be so full of damaging information that would destroy Trump. However, the most salacious details were quickly debunked and the book was shown to be as reliable as the Steele dossier.

And, of course, there was Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury, which was hyped up by the media so aggressively because of all the damaging allegations contained in its pages, such as the allegation that Trump likes to sleep with the wives of his friends and that he had an affair with Nikki Haley. Liberals went nuts and made the book a bestseller. The book was basically a fiction book.

Some on the left are criticizing Haberman for withholding “valuable information” in order to save it for a “bombshell” book. But, I dunno, maybe they ought to consider that maybe there’s another reason this “bombshell” wasn’t previously reported?