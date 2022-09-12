Chris Christie Puts Final Nail in the Coffin of His Political Career

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hasn’t won much favor with the Republican Party lately. For whatever reason, be it bitterness for not being given a cabinet position in the Trump administration or something else, Christie sounds a lot more like a Never Trumper these days.

That might be good for getting a gig with a liberal network, but if Christie fancies a future in Republican politics, he’s pretty much destroyed his chances. Especially after what he said on Sunday’s episode of ABC’s This Week.

During his appearance on the show, Christie claimed that the Justice Department “had no choice” but to raid former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“You mentioned the former President, Donald Trump,” began guest host Terry Moran. “Let’s talk about the search of Mar-a-Lago and the legal battle that’s come out. Chris, call on your experience on that. The judge in this case, or in the case that the Trump team brought, has appointed a special master to look over all of the material seized out of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department is appealing. Former Attorney General Bill Barr said that that was a deeply flawed ruling. What do you make of it and the Justice Department’s chances?”

“Look, I think the Justice Department’s chances are pretty good,” Christie predicted. “I think they are, because their main thrust is covered by executive privilege. There is only one executive serving the privilege. The current executive is Joe Biden. A previous executive can’t assert executive privilege. They’re not executive any longer. Biden will not assert executive privilege over the documents. I think the idea that some are attorney-client privilege is going to be a bit of a reach. I think they are going to have to show a basis for that claim. For one, I think DOJ has a good chance on appeal.”

Do they really? Christie’s analysis is dubious, but what really troubled me is that despite everything that has come out since the raid, Christie had the audacity to claim that the DOJ was justified.

“It’s not only the nature of the documents but the timeline,” he argued. “This has been 16 months that the Department of Justice has been saying please, asking nicely, negotiating with his attorneys, taking up partial production, seeing a non-response to a subpoena. They had no choice, in my view, but to go in and take them because of the nature of the documents.”

We recently learned that months before the raid, the Department of Justice ordered Trump to keep his records indefinitely “preserved in that room” at Mar-a-Lago, despite the fact that it deemed Mar-a-Lago not to have the means to properly secure classified information. In other words, Trump had been cooperating with the DOJ before the raid. So sorry, Christie, your explanation doesn’t add up.

Why is it that wobbly Republicans repeatedly suck up to the liberal media? What do they think that accomplishes?