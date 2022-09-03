Teachers' Union Boss Admits Teachers Have Become ‘Social Justice Warriors’

During a back-to-school virtual town hall meeting with other top education officials, including Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, admitted that teachers have become “social justice warriors” in the classroom but insisted that Republican politicians are to blame for this.

Weingarten cited a school district in Texas that reportedly banned an illustrated edition of The Diary of Anne Frank — which actually never happened. The book was never banned and is accessible in the school’s library. But that didn’t stop Weingarten from using the fake news as justification for teachers propagandizing kids.

“Very few teachers thought that they were going into teaching to be social justice warriors,” Weingarten said.

Weingarten is a rabid opponent of parents’ rights and argued that parental rights legislation, like the bill that was passed in Florida, could “start wars.”

“This notion – we’ve been very lucky in America, and we in some ways live in a bubble for a long time,” Weingarten said earlier this year. “This is propaganda. This is misinformation. This is the way in which wars start. This is the way in which hatred starts.”

During the virtual meeting, Weingarten also expressed her belief that teachers are exhausted due to the fact that they are required to act as “masks police” and because of restrictions on what they can teach. Yeah, that must be tough. Maybe they need summers off. Oh, wait.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Tiffany Justice, the founder of Moms for Liberty, a non-profit organization with the mission of “organizing, educating, and empowering parents,” dismissed Weingarten’s whining and compared her to “an arsonist that pretends to be a firefighter.”