Randi Weingarten Thinks Parental Rights Legislation Can 'Start Wars'

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has gone to the mattresses to protect her union members — even if they’re morally challenged and dumber than a pile of rocks.

“This notion – we’ve been very lucky in America, and we in some ways live in a bubble for a long time,” Weingarten said. “This is propaganda. This is misinformation. This is the way in which wars start. This is the way in which hatred starts.”

Weingarten is referring to legislation that gives parents the right to know what schools and teachers are teaching their children. Apparently, parents aren’t sophisticated enough to know that whatever crap teachers are cramming into the minds of our children is good for them.

Weingarten pines for the good old days when parents were quiet and respectful and allowed teachers the freedom to laugh at them behind their backs for being so dumb.

The AFT president made the remarks on the Rick Smith radio talk show.

Fox News:

AFT has stated it supports parental involvement in education – but expressed concern about some so-called “vocal minorities” who, according to the group, wanted to marginalize kids and censor teachers. “Educators welcome parent involvement in schools because our kids do best when teachers, parents and caregivers work together,” said AFT president Randi Weingarten in a statement to Fox News earlier this week. “We have a lot to do to help kids recover and thrive this year after two years of an unprecedented pandemic. So rather than help us help our kids socially, academically and emotionally, these vocal minorities want to marginalize LGBTQ kids, censor teachers and ban books.”

They’re hardly “vocal minorities,” as the polls show. A survey conducted by Echelon Insights found a whopping 78% of parents “should have the most or some influence over what schools teach.”

What Weingarten isn’t saying is that she’s scared to death that the monopoly on education by teachers’ unions is ending. They have failed America’s students, they have failed our parents, and they have failed our communities.

The failure is massive, total, and complete.

Allahpundit:

The arrogance exhibited by Weingarten is nothing new. Her oversized ego and hyperbolic speech against those she determines to be her enemies are well known. What interviews like this show us is that teacher unions are finally receiving the scrutiny they so richly deserve over their support of politicizing school children. While Weingarten easily tosses out words like ‘war’ and ‘hate’ as she speaks about lawmakers who respond to parental outrage over highly inappropriate lessons in early elementary education – children who are the ages of 5-7 – she sounds desperate and completely clueless. She tries to marginalize parents as “vocal minorities”. She should tell that to all the Democrats who lost elections in Virginia recently. You’ll notice that Weingarten uses the buzzword “misinformation”. It is the preferred word to use by people who don’t want to deal with those who disagree with them. It’s particularly ironic in this case because the person spouting deliberate lies is Weingarten.

The teachers’ unions still have plenty of clout in big cities where their outsize influence is felt at the ballot box. But elsewhere, they are losing respect and support. To many parents, teachers’ unions are now the enemy.

And they have only themselves to blame.