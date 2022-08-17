The Purge of Impeachment Republicans Is Nearly Complete

When ten House Republicans joined in with the Democrats to impeach President Trump last year, they effectively ended their political careers. It was a blatantly partisan abuse of impeachment power, just like the one before it. Frankly, every single one of them deserved to see their careers go down in flames for giving bipartisan legitimacy to the Democrats’ impeachment scheme.

And almost all of them have.

Four Republicans saw the writing on the wall and simply retired rather than go through a primary: Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), John Katko (R-N.Y.), and, of course, Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who is one of the two Republicans whom House Speaker Nancy Pelosi handpicked to sit on the notoriously biased January 6 Committee. Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) lost his primary in June, and Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) lost his primary earlier this month to Trump-endorsed John Gibbs. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) lost her primary last week, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) went down in flames Tuesday.

Good riddance to them.

Cheney lost so badly that Decision Desk HQ called the race less than a half hour after the polls closed.

Decision Desk HQ projects Harriet Hageman (@HagemanforWY) is the winner of the Republican nomination for Wyoming's at-large U.S. House congressional district. She has defeated incumbent Rep Liz Cheney (R).#DecisionMade: 9:27pm EDT More results here: https://t.co/lXPOtTvdbv — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 17, 2022

The two survivors are Reps. David Valadao (R-Calif.) and Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), who will both advance to the general election in November. If they both win their elections, that means just two of the ten House Republicans who supported impeaching Trump will remain in Congress in 2023. They can spare us their talking points about democracy, the rule of law, or “doing the right thing,” and they can spare us the rhetoric that Trump incited an insurrection. A recently released Harvard study has proven the narrative that the Capitol riot was an “insurrection” to be completely false. And yet the evidence of this has always been there. They weren’t doing the right thing; they made themselves pawns of the Democrats, and for that, they won’t be missed.