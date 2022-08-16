Columns

BREAKING: Liz Cheney Goes Down in Flames

By Paula Bolyard Aug 16, 2022 10:17 PM ET
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

As is expected, Rep. Liz Cheney is going down in flames in her bid to fend off her opponent, Harriet Hageman, in Tuesday’s Wyoming At-Large Republican Primary (see the complete results below).

Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) was able to call the race for Hagement just before 9:30 p.m. EDT with only 7% of the vote in:

At the time of publishing, Hageman was leading the race with 64.59% of the vote to Cheney’s 30.95% (13% reporting).

DDHQ was likely able to make the early projection based on the fact that Hageman utterly destroyed Cheney in the first four counties reporting: Sweetwater, Natrona, Platte, and Park.

Hageman will go on to face the winner of tonight’s At-Large Democrat primary in November.

Drill down by county and/or congressional district for specific data. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results.

Paula Bolyard
Paula Bolyard is the editor of PJ Media. Follow her on Twitter, Gab, and Parler. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]
