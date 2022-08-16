BREAKING: Liz Cheney Goes Down in Flames

As is expected, Rep. Liz Cheney is going down in flames in her bid to fend off her opponent, Harriet Hageman, in Tuesday’s Wyoming At-Large Republican Primary (see the complete results below).

Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) was able to call the race for Hagement just before 9:30 p.m. EDT with only 7% of the vote in:

Decision Desk HQ projects Harriet Hageman (@HagemanforWY) is the winner of the Republican nomination for Wyoming's at-large U.S. House congressional district. She has defeated incumbent Rep Liz Cheney (R).#DecisionMade: 9:27pm EDT More results here: https://t.co/lXPOtTvdbv — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 17, 2022

At the time of publishing, Hageman was leading the race with 64.59% of the vote to Cheney’s 30.95% (13% reporting).

DDHQ was likely able to make the early projection based on the fact that Hageman utterly destroyed Cheney in the first four counties reporting: Sweetwater, Natrona, Platte, and Park.

Hageman will go on to face the winner of tonight’s At-Large Democrat primary in November.

