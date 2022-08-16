Merrick Garland's Favorability Ratings Are up? Really?

In the first Rasmussen poll of Merrick Garland’s favorability ratings since the controversial and unprecedented raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, you might be surprised to find out that his approval ratings actually ticked up six points since the last time his favorability was measured in October.

I should note that his approval ratings are still garbage. His favorability was at 30% in October and now sits at 36%. So he’s hardly going to be voted “Most Popular” in the Biden administration yearbook — though it’s hard to say who in the administration would be. Garland’s unfavorable rating sits at 42% — up from 39% in October. So Garland remains underwater, but he most certainly has gained some approval from Democrats since the raid.

In fact, the only demographic that gives him a net positive approval is Democrats, with 59% having a favorable opinion of him compared to 22% of Republicans and 26% of unaffiliated voters.

Garland’s approval is clearly tied to the approval of Joe Biden. “President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters have the highest opinions of his attorney general. Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, 85% have a favorable impression of Garland,” explains Rasmussen. “By contrast, among those who Strongly Disapprove of Biden, only two percent (2%) view Garland favorably, and 65% have a Very Unfavorable impression of him.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) filed articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland last week after he admitted to approving the search warrant on Trump’s home.