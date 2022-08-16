Biden’s Botched Withdrawal From Afghanistan Claims Another Life

Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan tragically resulted in countless Americans being stranded and 13 U.S. servicemembers being killed during the chaotic evacuation at Kabul airport. Thirteen families lost a loved one because of Biden’s desire for a 9/11 anniversary photo-op.

Sadly, another life has been lost this week in connection to the withdrawal. The brother of one of the Marines killed at Kabul airport committed suicide days before the anniversary of the tragedy.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dakota Halverson, the older brother of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, killed himself at the memorial for his fallen brother.

“The older brother of one of the 13 KIA in Kabul recently killed himself at his little brother’s memorial,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) reported on Twitter. “Please pray for his family. There MUST be accountability for this continued carnage.”

The older brother of one of the 13 KIA in Kabul recently killed himself at his little brother’s memorial. Please pray for his family. There MUST be accountability for this continued carnage. https://t.co/7nPjpoqR4H — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 13, 2022

“Dakota Halverson was a loving son, brother and friend,” Chappell wrote on GoFundMe. “Losing his brother nearly one year ago has proven too difficult to bear. Any donations for his burial and services would be greatly appreciated as he wanted to be buried next to his brother Kareem, who was killed August 26th, 2021, while serving his country. His family and I want to honor his wishes.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe for Halverson raised more than $41,000 of its $20,000 goal.