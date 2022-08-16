News & Politics

Biden’s Botched Withdrawal From Afghanistan Claims Another Life

By Matt Margolis Aug 16, 2022 10:23 AM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan tragically resulted in countless Americans being stranded and 13 U.S. servicemembers being killed during the chaotic evacuation at Kabul airport. Thirteen families lost a loved one because of Biden’s desire for a 9/11 anniversary photo-op.

Sadly, another life has been lost this week in connection to the withdrawal. The brother of one of the Marines killed at Kabul airport committed suicide days before the anniversary of the tragedy.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dakota Halverson, the older brother of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, killed himself at the memorial for his fallen brother.

“The older brother of one of the 13 KIA in Kabul recently killed himself at his little brother’s memorial,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) reported on Twitter. “Please pray for his family. There MUST be accountability for this continued carnage.”

“Dakota Halverson was a loving son, brother and friend,” Chappell wrote on GoFundMe. “Losing his brother nearly one year ago has proven too difficult to bear. Any donations for his burial and services would be greatly appreciated as he wanted to be buried next to his brother Kareem, who was killed August 26th, 2021, while serving his country. His family and I want to honor his wishes.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe for Halverson raised more than $41,000 of its $20,000 goal.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: AFGHANISTAN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice