Yes, Trump Is Right to Be Concerned That the FBI Planted Evidence. Here’s Why.

Former President Donald Trump made a stunning accusation Friday morning in response to a report from the Washington Post that when the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week they were attempting to retrieve documents related to nuclear weapons.

“Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more. Same sleazy people involved,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social Friday morning. “Why wouldn’t the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer’s [sic], or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t let them get even close – said ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT.’ Planting information anyone?”

Earlier in the week, Trump made a similar accusation.

“The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, ‘planting.’ Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and Clinton were never ‘raided,’ despite big disputes!” he said.

Left-wing “experts” believed this to be an admission of guilt.

“Nothing could confirm Trump’s guilt more than this statement this morning suggesting the FBI planted evidence,” former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski tweeted.

There’s just one problem with this theory: Trump has already been victimized by a politicized Department of Justice.

Did Filipkowski forget that the Obama administration perpetuated the Russian collusion narrative, despite having no empirical evidence of collusion, and also spied on his campaign? Did he forget that absurd Steele dossier used to justify the FISA warrant? Intelligence declassified in April 2020 also suggested that Obama’s CIA director John Brennan suppressed evidence that Russia actually wanted to help Hillary Clinton “and put forward lower quality intelligence to claim the Russians backed Trump.”

Should Trump be concerned about being a target of another hoax? You better believe it.

I’m guessing Filipkowski also forgot that, so far, one FBI official has already admitted to falsifying evidence. Former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith sent an altered email to an FBI agent that falsely claimed that former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was “not a source” for the Central Intelligence Agency in order to acquire an extension of surveillance of Page, and thus, Trump’s presidential campaign. He would later plead guilty for his crimes.

Trump has every reason in the world to believe that partisans in the Justice Department and the FBI may have planted evidence against him because they’ve essentially done it before. The Steele dossier was a trove of bogus evidence that was taken seriously at the highest levels of the Obama administration and used to justify the FISA warrant to spy on his campaign. An FBI lawyer falsified evidence to extend surveillance on his campaign. Trump may sometimes say things that are outlandish, but he’s dead on right here.

Trump’s assertion that the FBI may have planted evidence is by no means an admission of guilt; it’s Trump having learned from experience that the swamp is out to get him and will resort to any means necessary to do so.