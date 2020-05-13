Barack Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, suppressed intelligence that Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election, according to information being declassified by acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Fox News chief White House correspondent Ed Henry revealed this bombshell Tuesday evening while appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

A lot of faith has been put into the intelligence community’s assessment that Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin wanted Donald Trump to win the 2016 election. This assessment gave credence to the Trump-Russia collusion narrative that launched an investigation into Trump’s campaign. Last week declassified testimony proved that top Obama officials never had any empirical evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“There’s other intel that may have been more serious suggesting that Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win, rather than balancing that out in the assessment they put out there in that assessment and set the narrative that Russia wanted Trump to win,” Henry told Tucker Carlson.

Fred Fleitz, a former CIA analyst, claimed last month the U.S. intelligence community knew in 2017 that Russia wanted Hillary to win, and that then-CIA Director Brennan suppressed that information. According to Fleitz, House Intelligence Committee staff told him “there was conflicting intelligence evidence on Russian motivations for meddling in the 2016 election,” and that Brennan “suppressed facts or analysis that showed why it was not in Russia’s interests to support Trump and why Putin stood to benefit from Hillary Clinton’s election.”

“They also told me that Brennan suppressed that intelligence over the objections of CIA analysts,” Fleitz added.

It looks like evidence of this suppression will soon see the light of day, raising even more questions about the efforts the Obama administration took to undermine the incoming Trump administration. Let’s recap the key details that have become clear in the past several weeks.

The Obama administration:

We also know that Barack Obama was directly involved in the investigation and knew Flynn was wiretapped. What more will come out as Grenell declassifies more information? How deep does the Obama administration’s criminal activity go?

_____

