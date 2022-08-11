Don't Say 'Groomer' Because the MSM Will Call You a Bigot

What kind of person would desperately want to talk to little kids under nine years old about sexuality and sexual orientation and then try to hide it from their parents?

We call them groomers and justifiably so. Yet the mainstream media falsely dubbed Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in order to gin up outrage in the wake of its passage.

But the war on parental rights and protecting children from groomers hasn’t stopped. Since it turns out that parents are actually okay with knowing what their kids are being taught and don’t want them learning about sexuality, sexual orientation, sex acts, etc., in school, the media has created a new hoax for leftists to be outraged at.

According to the Associated Press, Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law has “fueled anti-LGBTQ hate online.”

What’s the evidence? According to a report from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), “references to pedophiles and ‘grooming’ rose by more than 400 percent” in the month after the bill was approved.

Weird. Is the HRC suggesting that only LGBTQ are pedophiles and groomers? It’s actually not just them. Social media outlets are now considering the use of the term to be in violation of their terms of service, and the Associated Press recently published new guidance in which journalists are now explicitly told to “not quote people using the term in this context without clearly stating it is untrue.” For months now, the mainstream media has been establishing the narrative that “groomer” and “grooming” are anti-LGBTQ slurs.

But not even the notoriously woke Merriam-Webster has updated its definition of “groomer” to suggest it’s an anti-LGBTQ slur. Though it will probably happen soon enough.

So why are LGBTQ advocates linking the LGBTQ community to the term?

“Opponents of the [Parental Rights in Education] law, by definition, support adults talking to young children about sexuality and gender ideology while keeping these conversations secret from those kids’ parents,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said in a statement. “I cannot think of a more politically correct word for an adult who advocates for instructing young children about sexuality and gender theory while concealing that from the child’s parents. If there is a polite word for such behavior, I’d use it instead.”

Pushaw pointed out that “there are groomers of all sexual orientations and gender identities.”

“Florida’s parental rights law likewise does not single out any identity or orientation,” Pushaw continued. “The only side playing into the hands of bigots, are the progressive activists who pretend that ‘grooming’ is somehow specific to the ‘LGBTQ community.’ It is not, and I do not understand why the Human Rights Campaign would want the public to think otherwise.”

In other words, the Human Rights Campaign wanted to fabricate the narrative that anti-LGBTQ hate soared online after the passage of the Parental Rights in Education law. But when they couldn’t do it, they redefined “groomer” as an anti-LGBTQ slur and got the mainstream media on board.