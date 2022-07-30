Biden Tests Positive for COVID…Again!

Days after Joe Biden bragged that his COVID-19 wasn’t as bad as Trump’s, he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Saturday, after having previously gone multiple days of testing negative.

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

“After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memo shared by the White House. “This in fact represents ‘rebound’ positivity,” which O’Connor says has been observed in “a small percentage of patients treated with Poxlovid.”

Biden is reportedly experiencing no new symptoms and “continues to feel quite well.” However, because of the new positive test, he will resume isolation per CDC recommendations.

Biden is fully vaccinated and has had two booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. In July 2021, Biden falsely claimed, “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” In January 2022, he claimed COVID was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”