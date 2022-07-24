Did Our Health Experts Lie About COVID Vaccines?

Former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says she knew that the COVID-19 vaccines would not protect against infection.

“I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. And I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worry that it’s not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization,” she told Fox News. “It will. But let’s be very clear: 50% of the people who died from the Omicron surge were older, vaccinated. So that’s why I’m saying even if you’re vaccinated and boosted, if you’re unvaccinated right now, the key is testing and Paxlovid. It’s effective. It’s a great antiviral. And really, that is what’s going to save your lives right now if you’re over 70, which if you look at the hospitalizations, hospitalizations are rising steadily with new admissions, particularly in those over 70. And so if you live in the South — I know people keep talking about the fall — I’m worried about the South.”

While it’s encouraging that she admits this, one can’t help but wonder how truthful she’s being because that’s not what the federal government has been telling us.

In July 2021, Joe Biden claimed, “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” and he and members of his administration repeatedly dubbed COVID as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

It’s interesting that various health officials have been flip-flopping on the COVID vaccines. Earlier this month, even Dr. Fauci admitted that the current COVID vaccines “don’t protect overly well” against infection and that we need “we need vaccines that protect against infection.”

The Biden administration made vaccinations the entirety of their COVID-fighting strategy, pushing for universal vaccinations, yet now all the experts are suddenly admitting that these vaccines don’t prevent infection, which undermines Biden’s universal vaccination push. If vaccinations don’t prevent infection but may reduce the severity of symptoms, as the experts are now saying, our vaccination strategy should have focused on taking care of the elderly and immunocompromised.

So when exactly did Fauci and Birx know that the vaccines wouldn’t prevent infection? Why did the Biden administration suggest that the vaccines were the silver bullet against COVID?