Classless Biden Brags That His COVID-19 Wasn’t as Bad as Trump’s

Old Joe Biden is over his case of the Sino-American Sniffles, and the main lesson he wants you to draw from that fact is that he is, once again, superior to that insurrectionist Trump, for whom you must never vote, ever again. Biden, as snide and classless as ever, made the relative mildness of his case compared to Trump’s a centerpiece of his remarks Wednesday. Biden’s Wu Flu shows us, he said, that (surprise!) we must get vaccinated. He still wants us to swallow the notion that the vaccinations are what, despite all appearances, including even that of Biden’s case itself, will fix this whole thing.

“Here’s the bottom line,” the corrupt old grifter told us: “When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House — in the offices upstairs — and, uh — for the — that five-day period.” Old Joe would have us believe that the reason for this difference is not that Trump contracted a more virulent early strain of the virus and that now its manifestations are, after the manner of all viruses, increasingly less threatening. Oh no, it’s all about the fact that Joe got vaccinated.

BIDEN: "When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs in the White House.”pic.twitter.com/LWujyIVzYL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 27, 2022

Now, Joe himself once said that “you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” but now the party line has changed to, “Boy, I sure am glad I got vaccinated, or my COVID would have been so much worse,” and you’re not going to buck the party line, now, are you, comrade?

Joe was ready to give us that line again: “The difference” between his case and Trump’s “is vaccinations, of course,” and then, sounding like the sleazy pitchman that he is, he continued: “but also three new tools, free to all and widely available. You don’t need to be President to get these tools t—, used for your defense. In fact, the same booster shots, the same at-home test, the same treatment that I got is available to you. My administration has made sure that all Americans across the country, from all walks of life, have free access to those tools. COVID was killing thousands of Americans a day when I got here. That isn’t the case anymore. You can live without fear by doing what I did: get boosted, get tested, and get treatment.”

Actually, more Americans have died from COVID during the Biden administration than during the Trump administration — but never mind. Old Joe is once again claiming credit for something he had nothing to do with, as the real reason why COVID deaths are declining is not because of the vaccines, whose ineffectiveness is increasingly obvious but because COVID is following the pattern that all viruses follow.

Smithsonian Magazine reported as far back as July 2020 that “viruses often start off harming their hosts, but evolve toward a more benign coexistence.” Burtram Fielding, a coronavirologist at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, explained: “I believe that viruses tend to become less pathogenic. The ultimate aim of a pathogen is to reproduce, to make more of itself. Any pathogen that kills the host too fast will not give itself enough time to reproduce.” Smithsonian added: “If SARS-CoV-2 can spread faster and further by killing or severely harming fewer of the people it infects, we might expect that over time, it will become less harmful — or, as virologists term it, less virulent.”

And here we are. But Old Joe Biden won’t tell you that. His story is that the vaccines are responsible for improving the situation, and he’s sticking to it. Despite the Left’s repeated exhortations to “Trust the Science,” however, this is a quintessential example of magical thinking. Biden’s confidence that his case of COVID wasn’t as bad as Trump’s because of the vaccines is not science; it’s religion. He has no way of knowing that his case of COVID would be worse if he hadn’t been vaccinated and twice boosted; the only way he could possibly know that would be if a control group of 79-year-old men about as healthy as Old Joe was exposed to the same COVID variant that Joe caught and came down with a worse case. As it is, he’s taking it on faith.

Given Joe’s manifest contempt for the actual teachings of the Church to which he professes to belong, it’s refreshing to see that he has any faith at all. But as everyone knows, his real religion is political opportunism. Since he was able to use his mild COVID to throw another stone at his religion’s Satan figure (Trump), all’s well that ends well.