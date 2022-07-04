Will Trump Announce His 2024 Candidacy Today?

Rumors have been swirling for well over a year now that Trump is looking to run for president again, and reports suggest an announcement could come as early as this month.

In fact, last month NBC News reported that an announcement from Trump could come as soon as the Fourth of July.

An early announcement from Trump has its benefits and risks. Trump has previously indicated that he’s already decided whether he will run again or not, but claimed that campaign finance laws prevented him from making his decision public.

“The campaign finance laws, which are antiquated and stupid — they’re corrupt in a way, but they’re stupid — don’t allow me to tell you that, okay?” Trump explained last summer. Trump also mentioned that he “probably” wouldn’t announce until after the 2022 midterm elections.

“I’ve laid out my case on why I think he should do it,” Trump advisor Jason Miller told NBC News. “I think that there being clarity about what his intentions are [is important] so he can start building that operation while it’s still fresh in people’s minds and they’re still active — a lot of that can be converted into 2024 action.”

Two sources close to Trump said they were informally asked to hold Independence Day as a date for a possible announcement, though Miller disputes this. Another adviser believes Trump should wait until after the midterms, but that he is nonetheless likely to jump in “sooner rather than later.”

“A betting person says he’s doing it, and he also wants to crowd out the rest of the field,” the adviser said.

So, is today the day?