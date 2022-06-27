Liz Cheney Discovers That Democrats Won't Save Her Career

Last week, we learned that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was sending out campaign mailers to Democrats in her district in the hopes of saving her reelection. Clearly, she assumed that her lack of viability as a Republican because she assisted in the Democrats’ witchhunt would translate into genuine support from Democrats.

She certainly had reason to believe it was possible. Think about it: how many on the left pretended to “respect” Liz Cheney for her “bravery” for standing up to Trump, and yada, yada, yada?

Well, Liz Cheney is learning the hard way that she was just a useful idiot for the Democrat Party by being a part of their partisan Jan. 6 Committee and that they really don’t look at her any better than they do any other Republican, especially now that she expressed support for the Supreme Court after Dobbs.

“I have always been strongly pro-life,” Cheney tweeted after the Dobbs decision was released. “Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court returns power to the states and the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law.”

I have always been strongly pro-life. Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court returns power to the states and the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) June 24, 2022

It turns out that her left-wing supporters learned that Cheney wasn’t actually becoming one of them and turned on her without batting an eye.

“Just when i started to admire u,” Rosie O’Donnell tweeted in response to Cheney.

“Some Democrats were literally saying only days ago they would support Liz Cheney for President. How far we have fallen. How transactional the world has become,” author Don Winslow said.

“Just shows that being on the right side of one issue doesn’t make you a good person. She’s still a Cheney, ffs,” left-wing talk host Nicole Sandler observed.

Let this be a lesson to Republicans: don’t be a useful idiot for the Democrats. They will turn on you as soon as they’re done with you. That Liz Cheney thought she could count on Democrats to save her career is proof of just how deluded any Republican who thinks they can gain something by allying with Democrats trying to destroy the GOP can be.