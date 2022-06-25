In Post-Roe America, Life Remains Pretty Much the Same

After the ruling on Dobbs was released by the Supreme Court, the pro-abortion left went into their planned hysteria. Sob stories, apocalyptic predictions, calls for violence, uprisings, insurrections — you name it.

Social media was full of moronic liberals claiming that women were now second-class citizens, that the government was taking control of their bodies — you’ve heard all this rhetoric before. One of the more hilarious takes I saw was pro-abortion women urging like-minded crazies to delete their menstrual tracking apps, because, I guess, some weird gestapo might come for them the moment they miss a period or something.

I don’t know — I just work here and laugh at all these panicked abortion fans who clearly have zero understanding of what actually happened and have to make up outlandish claims about how women are now about to be subjected to oppression.

Also for our VIPs: The Magnificence of the Fall of Roe v. Wade

On the plus side, at least these people remember what a woman is now — including those who don’t have a biology degree. I bet even Ketanji Brown Jackson knows what a woman is now; at least, she will for a couple more days, until the outrage chills out. But soon, these people who seem to be under the impression that abortion has been outlawed in the United States will realize not only that it hasn’t been, but that access to abortion won’t change for the overwhelming majority of women who seek them. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 89% of abortions are performed in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, while only 1.3% are performed after 20 weeks.

Yet, I’ve seen on plenty of comments from pro-abortion leftists saying they need to move to another country now. They won’t, of course; I’m still waiting for everyone who promised to move to another country after Bush was elected in 2000 and when Trump was elected in 2016 to leave. Those threats were knee-jerk, emotional responses and not to be taken seriously, just as most of the post-Dobbs rhetoric from the left need not be taken seriously. Women aren’t going to go on mass sex strikes (though maybe they should), they’re not going to move to Canada or England, and they’re not going to wake up one morning and find themselves second-class citizens.

In fact, I’m honestly convinced that even the people making the biggest stink about Dobbs will move on soon, save for the professional protesters. Regular people, though, who have real jobs, families, and aren’t part of the abortion lobby? They’ve got bigger fish to fry. As we speak, they have to put food on their tables and gas in their cars, and figure out how to do so without going broke.

When big news happens, such as a consequential election or court case, I like to keep an ear out when I’m out in public to gauge how people — regular people — are reacting. I know how the politicos and activists respond, but what about the general public?

On Friday, after the Dobbs decision was released, I found myself out in public a couple of times, and you know what I saw? People going about their lives, like nothing was wrong. It was a curious thing, after seeing all these pro-abortion activists getting hot and bothered over Dobbs, because clearly, most people are far more concerned with issues other than abortion. My family went out to dinner Friday night, and do you want to know how many times I heard Roe or abortion come up in a conversation?

Zero, though I did hear inflation mentioned once.

People seemed to be okay, not angry or afraid. I didn’t see pro-abortion attire, either. It was just normal life. And not once did the police come and arrest all the women. Weird, right?

The abortion debate will certainly continue. And perhaps once the pro-abortion left realizes how little things have actually changed, they may be willing to engage in real dialogue on the subject.