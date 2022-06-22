WATCH: Biden’s Press Secretary Admits True Impact of Biden’s Policy in Freudian Slip

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s troubled tenure hit another snag on Tuesday when she momentarily told the truth while she was attempting to defend Joe Biden’s policies during the daily press briefing.

“[Joe Biden] endorses congressional action on a gas tax holiday. Are there concerns that he has about doing that?” a reporter asked.

Related: Yes, Biden Is Responsible for High Gas Prices, Here’s Why

“The President has been very clear in making sure that he does everything that he can to elevate — to alleviate the — you know, the pain that American families are feeling when it comes to gas prices,” Jean-Pierre replied.

KJP: "The president has been very clear in making sure that he does everything that he can to elevate—to alleviate the pain that American families are feeling when it comes to gas prices." pic.twitter.com/97eXtpCMWV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2022

Whoops! Jean-Pierre was quick to “correct” herself, but I suppose a split second of honesty is the best we can hope for from this administration. Joe Biden has been talking about gas prices for some time but has done very little to actually address gas prices in a meaningful way. He’s raided the Strategic Petroleum Reserves twice, with little impact… unless you consider a brief decline of two cents a gallon to be something to brag about (like the DCCC does).

Biden is now reportedly looking into a temporary gas tax holiday, which will likely make inflation worse.