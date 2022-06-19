Democrats Continue to Prove They Are Not ‘Pro-Choice'

When it comes to abortion, the radical left repeatedly pushes for them to be taxpayer-funded without any restrictions whatsoever. They see no problem with minors getting abortions without parental consent or providers performing abortions up to the moment of birth.

But if you call them “pro-abortion,” they’ll say, “No, I’m not. I’m pro-choice.”

It’s a cute story and completely false. If they were pro-choice, they’d be okay with women being fully informed about their options. They wouldn’t oppose parental consent laws, ultrasound requirements, or the right of abortion opponents to exercise their free speech outside abortion clinics. If there’s the slightest chance that something might make a woman choose not to abort her child, they oppose it. If they were really “pro-choice,” they’d have no problem with women having the opportunity to change their minds. In fact, they’d actively encourage it. Choice means an option, and radical leftists often think that a woman with an unwanted pregnancy only has one option: abortion. In other words, there is no option. Just, abort, abort, abort.

Abortion is big business for the radical left and the special interests that fund their campaigns. If a woman chooses not to have an abortion, that cuts into the profits of Planned Parenthood and other clinics that rely on abortions to make money. “Choice” isn’t profitable; abortion is.

This week, more than twenty House and Senate Democrats demanded that Google make it more difficult for its users to find pro-life pregnancy centers — which they call “fake clinics.”

In a letter to Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet, Inc., the parent company of Google, these Democrats expressed outrage over reports that Google “has been directing users who search for abortion services towards anti-abortion ‘fake clinics,’ also known as ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ or ‘pregnancy resource centers’ without any disclaimer indicating these businesses do not provide abortions and seek to steer women away from certain health decisions.”

I can remember a time when the pro-abortion left prided themselves on being “pro-choice” and dubbed opponents of abortion to be “anti-choice.” How things have changed. Now the pro-abortion movement is so against the possibility of a woman choosing life that they have become “anti-choice.”

Further evidence of their pro-abortion/anti-choice status is their shocking silence regarding the violence against pro-life women’s health centers. Earlier this month, activists firebombed a pro-life pregnancy center in Buffalo, N.Y. In the wake of the attack, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill creating a task force to target pro-life pregnancy centers.

Pro-life pregnancy centers in other states, including Wisconsin and Oregon, have been attacked, and neither Joe Biden nor any other Democrat leader has denounced the violence. This is undeniably domestic terrorism, but even the Department of Justice is turning a blind eye to it.

Imagine being so against choice that you’d demand that the largest search engine in the world hide pregnancy centers that don’t offer abortion. Imagine being so against choice that you’d condone violence committed against these centers with your silence.

This is today’s radical left-wing Democratic Party.