Why Isn't the DOJ Investigating Attacks on Pro-Life Groups as Domestic Terrorism?

Since Politico leaked the draft of the Dobbs decision in early May, there have been at least three dozen attacks on crisis pregnancy centers and churches in at least 20 states and Washington, D.C, according to LifeNews.

A RealClearInvestigation has tracked the attacks to two radical pro-abortion groups: Jane’s Revenge and Ruth Sent Us.

The attacks include:

The firebombing of a pro-life pregnancy center in suburban Buffalo on June 7

An arson attack including Molotov cocktails against the headquarters of the pro-life Wisconsin Family Action center in Madison on May 8

Graffiti with the threat, “If abortion isn’t safe then you aren’t either,” spray-painted on the walls of centers in Washington state

Extensive graffiti spray-painted on small rural evangelical churches in the Deep South, where some of the deacons protested their congregations were apolitical

The alarming trend is only going to get worse. Jane’s Revenge has publicized their idea for a “Night of Rage: An Autonomous Call to Action Against Patriarchal Supremacy” on a website called The Anarchist Library.

Despite the media blackout on these attacks (imagine if the targets had been abortion centers), House Republicans are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland investigate the attacks as “domestic terrorism.”

Washington Examiner:

More than 100 House Republicans are calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the rash of attacks and vandalism targeting anti-abortion groups as acts of domestic terrorism. The letter was signed by at least 124 House Republicans and was co-authored by Reps. Scott Franklin (R-FL), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Mike Johnson (R-LA). “We write to express serious concerns over recent attacks targeting religious organizations and crisis pregnancy centers and request the Department of Justice respond with how its National Security Division plans to investigate these acts of domestic terrorism,” the Republicans said. “Since the draft Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked on May 2, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court Justices and pro-life advocates have experienced heightened threats and violence.”

The letter argued that the DOJ “has a clear duty to pursue these recent attacks as instances of domestic terrorism, and it is the responsibility of the National Security Division to protect the United States from threats to our national security by seeking justice through law.”

The pro-life groups that are targets of these attacks do not believe politicians are responsive to the threats, although they praise local law enforcement for their response.

“I don’t think these acts of violence are being taken seriously as elected officials aren’t publicly condemning them,” she said. “The lack of response from the Justice Department leads one to believe that they pick and choose what qualifies as domestic terrorism based on politics. Our concern is that this will embolden abortion supporters to commit more violence against those who support life.” In contrast, several anti-abortion figures told RealClearInvestigations, local police have been exemplary in their response and attitude. “The police came immediately, and the DC Metro Police have been outstanding,” said Janet Durig, executive director of the Capital Pregnancy Center, which saw its front door splashed with red paint and the threatening graffiti tag left by Jane’s Revenge vandals, “If abortion isn’t safe then you aren’t either.”

Following the May 8 attack on the Wisconsin pro-life center, Jane’s Revenge published a “First Communique”:

We have run thin on patience and mercy for those who seek to strip us of what little autonomy we have left. As you continue to bomb clinics and assassinate doctors with impunity, so too shall we adopt increasingly extreme tactics to maintain freedom over our own bodies. We are forced to adopt the minimum military requirement for a political struggle. Again, this was only a warning. Next time the infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. Medical imperialism will not face a passive enemy. Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US, and we will issue no further warnings.

If it looks like domestic terrorism, walks like domestic terrorism, talks like domestic terrorism, smells like domestic terrorism, you can’t call it “domestic terrorism,” according to the media and politicians who run the Justice Department.

You can’t have domestic terrorism without Republicans. Don’t believe that? Just ask the January 6 committee?