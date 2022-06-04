Six Reasons Dr. Fauci Needs to Go Now

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said he will likely step down from his leadership positions in 2024. This is welcome news for many of us. However, as a longtime health official and architect of the nation’s COVID-19 response, Fauci hasn’t proven himself to be deserving of the job and has lost the confidence of the American people.

While we can all look forward to his departure from government, 2024 isn’t soon enough. Why? I’ll give you six reasons why Fauci needs to go right now.

He’s a partisan hack.

Last year, Fauci was accused of violating the Hatch Act — which prohibits government employees from “us[ing] his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election.” The complaint, filed by Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT), a non-profit organization, said Fauci violated the Hatch Act by conducting an interview with the Washington Post days before the presidential election in November 2020, in which he made political statements about the election and the two major party candidates, Trump and Biden.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci’s evaluation of the two candidates running for President during his interview with The Washington Post on October 30, 2020 demonstrated a clear intent to use his influence as one of the nation’s leading COVID-19 experts to affect the outcome of the coming national election,” the complaint read.

He’s since been highly critical of Trump, accusing him of responding poorly to the pandemic, even though Fauci was the architect of the nation’s response.

He lied about COVID’s origins.

Fauci publicly refuted the man-made virus theory for over a year, yet, according to emails released by FOIA request last year, we learned that Fauci had been told in the early days of the pandemic that COVID-19 had “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered.”

“On a phylogenetic tree the virus looks totally normal and the close clustering with bats suggest that bats serve as the reservoir. The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered,” NIH scientist Kristian Andersen told him on Feb. 1, 2020.

He lied about funding the Wuhan lab.

Some believe that Fauci publicly dismissed the lab-leak theory to protect his own connections to funding “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Dr. Fauci repeatedly denied having any ties to funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology and even testified under oath to this point. However, On Feb. 1, 2020, Fauci sent an email to NIH Principal Deputy Director Hugh Auchincloss with the subject line “IMPORTANT” and an attachment labeled “Baric, Shi et al – Nature medicine – SARS Gain of function.pdf.” The undeniably urgent-sounding message informed Auchincloss that it was “essential” for them to speak soon. “Hugh: It is essential that we speak this AM. Keep your cell phone on. […] Read this paper as well as the e-mail that I will forward to you now. You will have tasks today that must be done.”

Auchincloss replied and told him, “The paper you sent me says the experiments were performed before the gain of function pause but have since been reviewed and approved by NIH. Not sure what that means since Emily is sure that no Coronavirus work has gone through the P3 framework. Ste [sic] will try to determine if we have any distant ties to this work abroad.”

He pushed universal masking.

In the early days of the pandemic, Fauci infamously told Americans they didn’t need to wear masks. Later, he pushed for universal masking and double-masking, even though he knew that there was no data indicating that it offered superior protection.

However, despite his evangelism for face masks, he knew they weren’t effective at protecting people from COVID.

“Masks are really for infected people to protect them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection,” Fauci wrote on Feb. 5, 2020. “The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out [the] virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

He lied about herd immunity.

In December 2020, Fauci admitted to the New York Times that he hadn’t been honest with the American people about how many people needed to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Fauci claimed initially that once 60% to 70% were vaccinated, we’d achieve herd immunity but eventually changed his estimate to 90%. Why? Not because of data. He told the New York Times that he’d been slowly moving the goalposts on herd immunity because he wanted to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

His division funded cruel puppy experiments.

If his mismanagement of the COVID pandemic isn’t enough, his cruel experiments on puppies should be. Fauci’s division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded unnecessary and cruel experiments on beagle puppies in which some puppies were given experimental drugs before being killed and dissected and others were given cordectomies and then immobilized while sand flies were allowed to eat them alive. Why he wasn’t fired immediately after that revelation, I’ll never know.