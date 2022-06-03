Best. News. Ever. About Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor, and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), says he will likely step down from his leadership positions in 2024.

During an interview on Fox News this week, host Neil Cavuto asked Fauci if he would continue serving in the federal government if Donald Trump is reelected in 2024.

“Well, I’m not going to get involved in any politics about who is or is not going in the White House,” Fauci replied. “By the way, by the time that happens, I think I won’t be around, no matter who the president is.”

Fauci had previously indicated that he wouldn’t want to serve in the position if Trump is reelected in 2024.

Dr. Fauci is the architect of the nation’s COVID-19 response and was once the most trusted figure when it came to COVID. However, his repeated contradictions and deceptions have resulted in Americans losing confidence in our health institutions and prompted calls for his firing.

For example, Fauci was told that COVID-19 was potentially engineered but insisted for over a year that it came from nature. He also lied about funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan and about herd immunity. And he pushed for universal masking despite knowing that masks are not effective protection from COVID, even after data showed that the virus largely threatens only the elderly and immunocompromised with severe illness or death.

We’ve also learned that Fauci’s division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded unnecessary and cruel experiments on beagle puppies — in which some puppies were given experimental drugs before being killed and dissected.

As a result, Americans’ attitudes towards Fauci have gradually soured over time. I suppose that after more than two years of “15 Days to Slow the Spread” people are getting tired of it.

Cavuto asked Fauci if that meant that he is “done.”

“No, I’m not done yet,” Fauci replied. “But you’re talking about a few years from now. And I don’t foresee that I will be doing this a few years from now.”

“So, no matter who is president, whether it’s Joe Biden getting reelected or someone else, Donald Trump or anyone else, you would not continue?” Cavuto asked for clarification.

“That’s exactly correct,” Fauci said. “I have been doing this now for 38 years. It will be over 40 years if I wait that long.”

See ya, Fauci. You won’t be missed.