DISGRACE: Biden Uninvited Border Patrol Agents From Uvalde Speech

Always ready to exploit a tragedy, Joe and Jill Biden went to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to visit the community after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

While the response of local enforcement has come under scrutiny, we’ve learned that Border Patrol agents ultimately ended the shooting at the school, and killed the shooter. Their heroic actions deserve the nation’s praise, but instead, Joe Biden dissed them by uninviting them from his speech.

“Biden administration officials uninvited many of the Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement officers who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting from a meeting with the president scheduled for Sunday in Uvalde,” reports Breitbart. “Despite the event being planned for a large open-space facility, administration officials cited space as a reason for the retracted invitations.”

According to their report, Border Patrol agents were among the law enforcement officials who received an invitation to the event and many had accepted before being informed they were no longer invited. More than 90 percent who had been invited were told they would not be able to attend anymore.

Also read: Joe Biden Has Turned Me Into a Prepper; You Should Start Too

“It appears now as if this planned meeting was nothing more than a photo opportunity with the law enforcement community,” a source told Breitbart.