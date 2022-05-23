WATCH: Biden Continues to Prove His Masking Is Pure Theatre

It seems that most people have given up on masking in public. What’s the point now, right?

But whatever you believe about masking doesn’t matter when you see the following clip of Joe Biden arriving in South Korea a few days ago. For some reason, Biden descends the stairs of Air Force One by himself yet wearing a mask, before taking it off as he approaches someone.

Umm … wut?

WATCH: Joe Biden arrives in South Korea, wears mask as he exits plane by himself, then as he approaches another person, he takes it off. pic.twitter.com/UKTs8y6XCj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 21, 2022

Seriously, if you’re going to wear a mask to prove how you’re such a great citizen and a Good Samaritan or whatever, isn’t the whole point to wear the mask around other people, not while you’re by yourself?