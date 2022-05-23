News & Politics

WATCH: Biden Continues to Prove His Masking Is Pure Theatre

By Matt Margolis May 23, 2022 12:51 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It seems that most people have given up on masking in public. What’s the point now, right?

But whatever you believe about masking doesn’t matter when you see the following clip of Joe Biden arriving in South Korea a few days ago. For some reason, Biden descends the stairs of Air Force One by himself yet wearing a mask, before taking it off as he approaches someone.

Umm … wut?

Seriously, if you’re going to wear a mask to prove how you’re such a great citizen and a Good Samaritan or whatever, isn’t the whole point to wear the mask around other people, not while you’re by yourself?

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
